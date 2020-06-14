NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $141,705,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after buying an additional 705,037 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,153,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 325,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

