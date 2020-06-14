NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.64 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

