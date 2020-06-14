BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 9,000 argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in argenx by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $215.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. argenx SE – has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $242.37.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE – will post -10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.56.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

