BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 26,077 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

