Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,904 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

