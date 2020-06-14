Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,558 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Old Republic International worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,295,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,400 shares of company stock worth $238,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

