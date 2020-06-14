Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 35,726 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Wynn Resorts worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 160.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 650 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

WYNN opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

