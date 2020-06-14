Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.24.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

