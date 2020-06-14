Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 53,170 Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 60.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $54,867.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. Insiders sold 20,186 shares of company stock worth $195,722 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of VSLR opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.32. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

