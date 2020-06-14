Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 32,320 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,710,000 after acquiring an additional 171,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 806,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

