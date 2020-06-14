BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,367,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,352,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Rexnord by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,307,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexnord by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXN. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 6,339 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $201,136.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

