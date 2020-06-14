Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Summit Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Summit Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM opened at $15.56 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

