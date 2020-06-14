PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSB. Citigroup decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.92. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,684. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

