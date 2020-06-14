TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Holdings Cut by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.