Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

