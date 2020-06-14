Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 560.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 25.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 572,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.62%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

