Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 206.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

