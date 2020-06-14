Private Advisor Group LLC Has $157,000 Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,778 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Carnival by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Carnival by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Carnival by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Carnival by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

