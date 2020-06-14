BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBI. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

