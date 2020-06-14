Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $88,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

