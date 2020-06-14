BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Cubic worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cubic by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cubic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cubic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cubic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Cubic stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

