BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.76% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 77,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,464 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 63,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 556,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 271,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

TUR stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.