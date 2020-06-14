BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,147,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after buying an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,191,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after buying an additional 651,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $32.06 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

