US Bancorp DE Has $487,000 Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

