US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,025 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 221,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

