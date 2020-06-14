Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 26.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.