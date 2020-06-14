AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AMETEK, Inc. Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc.
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc.
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Epizyme Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Epizyme Inc
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Community Health Systems
Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Community Health Systems


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report