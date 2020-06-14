AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

