Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,070 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hillenbrand worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $161,602.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $26.21 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

