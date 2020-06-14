Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 265.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. Epizyme Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,740 shares of company stock valued at $72,427. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

