Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 836,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

STLD stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

