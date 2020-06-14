Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.