Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of Community Health Systems worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.04 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

