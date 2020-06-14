Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in United Bankshares by 113.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In related news, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.