Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,955 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,183,579 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $123,413,000 after purchasing an additional 539,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 735,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,943,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of LPX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

