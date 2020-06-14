Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 494,850 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 494,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

