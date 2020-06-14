Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $611,000 Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,795,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 302,559 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

