US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Oxford Industries worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $731.49 million, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.19. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

