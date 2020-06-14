Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $192.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

