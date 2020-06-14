GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRUB. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

GrubHub stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

