Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

