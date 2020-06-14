Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,404 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,518,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,928,000.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

