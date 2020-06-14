Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,455.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day moving average of $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

