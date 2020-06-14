Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $330.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.38.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average of $232.01. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $324.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

