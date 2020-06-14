Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Shares of AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,455.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

