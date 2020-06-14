Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,866 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 38,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of eBay worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.66 on Friday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

