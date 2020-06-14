Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

