Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Stake Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 769,172 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of GAP worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $10.54 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

