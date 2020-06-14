Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 8,816 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $180,655 and have sold 32,480 shares valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

