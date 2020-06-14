Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Spire worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on SR. Cfra dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

