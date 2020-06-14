Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,313,000 after buying an additional 2,068,519 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,211,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,232,650 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,392,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 920,564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

